The Tennessee Titans squeaked out a 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans to capture the AFC South title with a field goal as time ran out, but the big help came from Tennessee’s Derrick Henry.

Henry became the eighth player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards in a season.

He entered the game with 1,777 yards rushing, reached the mark on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Texans.

He’s the first player to top 2,000 yards since Adrian Peterson had 2,097 in 2012.

Henry finished the day with a career-high 250 yards to give him the franchise record for yards rushing in a season with 2,027.

You can hear the Titans play again next Sunday when they face Baltimore in Nashville on 105.7 The Quake.

Air time will be announced later this week.