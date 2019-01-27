At the TMSAA Area 5 Section 3 Basketball Tournament at Northview Middle School in Newbern, the Martin Middle School Lady Chargers defeated Jackson Career and Technology 61-11.

In boys action, the Martin Middle School Chargers defeated Jackson Career and Technology 74-16.

The girls semifinals will continue at Northview, with West Middle playing Paris Inman at 6:00, followed by Three Oaks Middle playing the Martin Middle Lady Chargers at 7:20.

The boys semifinals will be Tuesday night at Northview, with Crestview Middle playing the Martin Middle Chargers at 6:00.