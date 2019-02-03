At the TMSAA tournament in Millington Saturday South Fulton girls defeated JP Freeman 36-19 while Hillcrest girls defeated Bethel Springs 40-33.

Monday South Fulton girls play Hillcrest girls at Jeter Middle School in Millington at 6pm in the semifinals.

The winner advances to the championship game to play Harriman at 7:15 PM Friday at Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro in the semifinals.

Meanwhile in Class AA Martin Middle School girls will play Cherokee Middle School of Kingston at Stewart’s Creek Middle School in Smyrna Friday at 4:30pm in the semifinals.