This year’s Tennessee Ag Day on the Hill is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally issued a joint statement Friday afternoon relative to COVID -19: “The General Assembly is encouraging groups who have planned non-essential events and activities in and around the Cordell Hull Building and Capitol to consider rescheduling or postponing.”

As a response to this request, and in conjunction with other relevant concerns, the 2020 Tennessee Ag Day on the Hill Committee has elected to postpone the event, with hopes of rescheduling in the near future.

The 2020 Tennessee Ag Day on the Hill Committee appreciates the continued outpouring of support for the event, and looks forward to hosting Tennessee Ag Day in the near future.