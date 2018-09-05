The AP Polls for high school football in Tennessee and Kentucky have been released. In 1A, Greenback remains at the number 1 spot in Tennessee, with Huntingdon coming in at 4, Dresden is tied with Whitwell right behind at 5, and Lake County dropped to the 8th spot. West Carroll received 6 votes, placing them just outside the top 10.

2A has Meigs County in 1st place, with Peabody riding close behind at 3, and Adamsville and Waverly at 8 and 9. Riverside received 9 votes, Union City with 7, and TCA with 5. In Kentucky, Mayfield remains undefeated and in 1st place, with Christian County in 3rd. 2A teams receiving votes include Ballard Memorial with 5, McLean County with 4, and Murray received 1.

In Kentucky class 3A, Boyle County is undefeated and in 1st, place, Paducah Tilghman has one loss in 7th place, and Caldwell County with 2 losses, barely hanging in at 10. 3A for Tennessee keeps Alcoa sitting comfortably in 1st, Covington just behind in second place, and one-loss Milan sneaking in at 10.

In 4A, Greenville is leading the pack, with (2-1) Haywood County in 4th, undefeated Jackson South Side in 5th, (3-0) Dyersburg coming in at 7, and Crockett County breaks through at 9.

In Kentucky 5A, Owensboro squeezes in at 10th place, with Graves County just outside receiving 3 votes. For Tennessee, Knoxville-Fulton is 2-0 and sitting in first place, with 3-0 Henry County in 6th place.

Not much has changed for either state in 6A as undefeated Maryville stays in their top spot for Tennessee and Louisville-Male remains in first place without a loss for Kentucky.

