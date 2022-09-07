TN Composites to expand operations in Dickson County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Wednesday that Ebbtide Holdings, LLC doing business as TN Composites will invest $23.1 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Dickson County over the next five years.

Through this investment, TN Composites expects to create up to 132 jobs at its existing White Bluff facility over this same period.

By expanding its Jones Creek Road location, TN Composites anticipates increasing its manufacturing capabilities through the reconfiguration of its facilities, integration of additional technology, expansion of its research and development capabilities and alignment of its process flow. The company expects the result of these changes will drive substantial improvement in efficiency and manufacturing of its quality products and significantly increase the company’s boat production to an estimated 14 boats a week by early 2025.

Founded in 2018 and acquired by Ontario, Canada-based Limestone Boat Company Limited in 2021, TN Composites manufactures under the brands of Aquasport, Limestone and Boca Bay Boats. With the expected 132 additional new jobs, TN Composites would more than double its employee headcount at its sole location in White Bluff.