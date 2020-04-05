Saturday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee at 3,321.

The report listed 43 deaths along with 311 being hospitalized. 416 people have recovered from the virus.

Locally, Gibson County reports eight cases, Dyer County has seven, Carroll County has six cases, Benton and Henry Counties report four cases each, Obion County has two, and Weakley County has had one case.

Of the 41,391 tests conducted in the state, 38,070 have been negative.

The highest number of cases in Tennessee remains in the 21-30 age group with 744, followed by the 51-60 age group with 593.