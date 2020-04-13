The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,308 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 101 deaths, which is unchanged from Saturday’s figures, and over 1,500 have recovered from the virus.

Locally, numbers were unchanged for Obion and Weakley Counties, with seven cases in Obion County and five in Weakley County.

Elsewhere, Gibson County reports 20 cases, Dyer County with 19, Carroll County reports 11, Henry County has six, and Benton County reports four cases.

Most of the state’s coronavirus cases are in the 21-30 age group with 1,112, followed by the 51-60 age group with 986, and the 41-50 age group with 866.

The Tennessee Department of Health updates the state’s COVID-19 figures at 2:00 each afternoon.