A fourth round of mass testing has begun at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in order to further ensure the safety of staff and inmates.

Tennessee Department of Correction West Region spokesperson Tylee Tracer says inmates were tested Tuesday, while employees are being tested Wednesday.

Based on the return of 93 positive COVID-19 test results at the Trousdale Turner facility, the TDOC directed the facility to provide additional testing for inmates.

Statewide, 756 inmates at seven facilities have tested positive, including 38 at Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

Tracer says the vast majority of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

The Department has also produced and delivered more than 93,000 masks for staff, inmates, county jails and health care workers.

Disinfection and safety measures are ongoing at all facilities. Staff and inmates are being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the CDC and the TDH to help prevent spreading COVID-19.