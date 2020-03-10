Tennessee is limiting what information it releases about confirmed coronavirus cases, sparking alarm among some officials worried the move will aggravate public mistrust.

The debate comes as Tennessee’s Department of Health announced this week it will no longer identify the county of where a new COVID-19 case is confirmed.

Critics say the move puts the public in the dark at what areas they may want to avoid.

However, the Tennessee Department of Health says the goal is to protect patient privacy.

As of Tuesday, Tennessee had a total of six COVID-19 cases.