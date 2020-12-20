Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Bill Lee’s office released a statement Saturday night saying the First Lady began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed Saturday afternoon that she had tested positive.

Governor Lee says he’s feeling well with no symptoms and has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The governor is quarantining at the Governor’s Residence still plans to make a scheduled address to the state about the COVID-19 surge Sunday night at 7:00.