TN gas price average stable as gas prices face upward pressure

After holding steady for two weeks in a row, Tennessee’s gas price average is up a penny this week to $2.90.

Locally, Henry County has the second-cheapest average gas price in the state at $2.80, behind Bedford County’s $2.72.

Weakley and Dyer County’s average gas price is at $2.84, Benton and Carroll County’s at $2.85, Obion County at $2.86, Gibson County at $2.87, and Lake County at $2.89.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says with some relief may be on the horizon following reports that OPEC and its allies might ramp up production increases faster than previously agreed.