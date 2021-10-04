October 4, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. TN gas price…

TN gas price average stable as gas prices face upward pressure

TN gas price average stable as gas prices face upward pressure

After holding steady for two weeks in a row, Tennessee’s gas price average is up a penny this week to $2.90.

Locally, Henry County has the second-cheapest average gas price in the state at $2.80, behind Bedford County’s $2.72.

Weakley and Dyer County’s average gas price is at $2.84, Benton and Carroll County’s at $2.85, Obion County at $2.86, Gibson County at $2.87, and Lake County at $2.89.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says with some relief may be on the horizon following reports that OPEC and its allies might ramp up production increases faster than previously agreed.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology