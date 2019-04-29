The Tennessee General Assembly is passing the 2019-2020 state budget this week.

76th District State Representative Andy Holt tells Thunderbolt Radio News he’s excited about what next year’s budget will offer Tennesseans.

Holt says Democrats and Republicans have worked together to make Tennessee one of the lowest indebted states in the country.

The latest budget proposal unveiled Monday includes $27.3 million to fund a program which helps parents care for severely disabled children at home.

Senate lawmakers had previously raised concerns about the program’s funding source but ultimately agreed to reduce other initiatives to secure the funding.