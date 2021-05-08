TN General Assembly passes budget, other top bills

Tennessee lawmakers have adjourned their annual legislative session, signing off on a $42.6 billion dollar spending plan for the upcoming year.

The budget includes a one-week sales tax holiday on restaurants, bars and groceries, an infusion of cash into capital maintenance and improvements, and a big pay down into the state’s retirement system.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly also passed several bills related to transgender students this year.

76th District State Representative Tandy Darby, of Greenfield, explains of the bills related to school restrooms.

