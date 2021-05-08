May 9, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. TN General Assembly…

TN General Assembly passes budget, other top bills

TN General Assembly passes budget, other top bills

Tennessee lawmakers have adjourned their annual legislative session, signing off on a $42.6 billion dollar spending plan for the upcoming year.

The budget includes a one-week sales tax holiday on restaurants, bars and groceries, an infusion of cash into capital maintenance and improvements, and a big pay down into the state’s retirement system.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly also passed several bills related to transgender students this year.

76th District State Representative Tandy Darby, of Greenfield, explains of the bills related to school restrooms.

(AUDIO)

 

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology