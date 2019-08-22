The Tennessee National Guard is hosting a Tennessee Public Safety Interoperability Exercise at Alcoa’s Joint Base McGhee Tyson this weekend for an earthquake in West Tennessee.

The exercise is to improve various emergency response agencies ability to communicate in the event of catastrophic disasters. More than 260 personnel representing over 82 different state, local, federal, and private organizations from 12 states are participating.

The exercise participants will respond to a simulated 7.7 earthquake hitting West Tennessee along the New Madrid Seismic Zone followed by another earthquake impacting the East Tennessee Seismic Zone.

Each agency will follow the national Incident Command System during the scenario, sort out their roles, and learn about each organization’s capabilities.

Knoxville-Knox County EMA Director Colin Ickes says the exercise is one of the largest gatherings of emergency communications personnel anywhere in the southeast and that it’s exactly what will be needed in response to an earthquake.

The 2019 Tennessee Public Safety Interoperability Exercise is being sponsored by the Knoxville – Knox County Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee National Guard, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and Tennessee Advanced Communications Network.