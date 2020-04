Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says the state is among the nation’s leading states in COVID-19 testing, and that the state’s hospitals are prepared for the surge coronavirus patients.

Dr. Piercey also discussed the challenge of tracing the contacts of COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Piercey has served as the state’s Commissioner of Health since January 2019 and is a Gibson County native.