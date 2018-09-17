A Military Police Company from the Tennessee National Guard is in South Carolina assisting residents in the aftermath Tropical Storm Florence.

More than 100 personnel of the 117th Military Police Battalion will be conducting door to door health and welfare checks, assisting with the manning of traffic control points designed to avoid impassable roads due to flooding, and providing for the overall safety of those most affected by the storm.

The 117th Military Police Battalion is part of the 194th Engineer Brigade, headquartered in Jackson, and includes soldiers from units across West Tennessee.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...