TN Secretary of State encourages Tennesseans to serve their community and become a poll worker

On National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Secretary of State Tre Hargett encourages Tennesseans to serve their community by signing up to be poll workers.

“Poll workers are fundamental to running safe and secure elections in Tennessee,” said Secretary Hargett. “That is why I encourage all eligible Tennesseans to serve their community by signing up to be poll workers.”

During early voting and on Election Day, poll workers help polling sites in their community run smoothly by conducting various tasks, including greeting voters, answering questions, explaining how to cast a ballot, and counting votes.

Poll workers are paid for working during early voting and on Election Day, as well as for attending required training sessions.

Most Tennesseans are eligible to work as poll workers, regardless of political affiliation.

Qualifications to Be a Tennessee Poll Worker:

Be at least 16 years old

Be a registered voter in the county if 18 or older

Be able to read and write in the English language

Not be a candidate or close relative of a candidate

Not be supervised by a county or municipal elected worker on the ballot

Government Employees Who Can Serve as Poll Workers:

All City, County and Metro employees (unless working directly under the supervision of an elected official on the ballot)

State of Tennessee employees

Federal employees – consult your Human Resources Department to ensure eligibility

“County election commissions are already preparing for the 2024 elections,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “By serving as a poll worker, you will help voters confidently cast a ballot and protect the integrity of the ballot box.”

Established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day aims to raise awareness about the important role poll officials play in elections and to help communities across the nation.

To serve your community as a poll worker, apply now at GoVoteTN.gov.