Thirty Tennessee State Parks are offering a 30-percent discount on winter camping, from now until the end of February 2020.

Parks participating in the winter discounts include Natchez Trace State Park, Paris Landing State Park, Pickwick Landing State Park, and Reelfoot Lake State Park.

Campers may register online or by phone to get the discount, which is valid only at the participating state parks. Those who register online should use the promotion code WINTER19 at payment to receive the offer. Those who register by phone must mention “Winter Camping Deal” when making a reservation.

The discount is based on availability and is not valid with other discounts at the parks.