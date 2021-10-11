TNECD announces new Select Tennessee Certified Site in Jackson

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has announced that the Highway 223 East Site in Jackson has been certified through the Select Tennessee Certified Sites program.

The 316-acre, rail-served site is also certified through the CSX Select Sites program.

“Having an available inventory of shovel-ready sites in Tennessee is one of our top advantages when recruiting companies to our state,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “With the assistance of the Select Tennessee Certified Site program, we are ensuring that our Tennessee communities are ahead of the curve in their economic development efforts. Companies have invested nearly $2 billion in projects locating on certified sites, which accounts for over 7,700 job commitments. We look forward to seeing the additional impact the Highway 223 East Site will have on West Tennessee in the years ahead.”

The Select Tennessee Certified Sites program has helped communities prepare industrial sites for private investment and job creation since 2012. The program sets rigorous standards to give companies detailed and reliable information during the site selection process.

The Select Tennessee certification process ensures that each certified site meets high quality standards and are primed for development. Qualifications for certification include having at least 20 acres of developable land for industrial operations, documented environmental conditions and geotechnical analysis, existing onsite utilities or a formal plan to extend utilities to the site, and truck-quality road access. TNECD has partnered with Austin Consulting to administer the certified sites program.

“This has been a long-term effort, and we appreciate the time and attention given by the Jackson Chamber, City of Jackson, and Jackson Energy Authority, among others, to achieve the Select Tennessee Certified Site designation,” said Jonathan Gemmen, Austin Consulting senior location consultant. “This is a large, flat, rail-served site, capable of meeting some of the large industrial utility demands.”