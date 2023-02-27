TNECD to host regional meeting in Martin to discuss Fund Tennessee Initiative

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development will host a Northwest Tennessee regional meeting Friday in Martin to share details about an initiative to help small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The 90-minute meeting will be held Friday morning at 9:30 in the Event Center at the Martin Public Library.

The initiative is called “Fund Tennessee” and is designed to support and expand access to capital for small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the state.

ECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Launch Tennessee CEO Lindsey Cox will host the meetings and will be joined by area economic development partners.

Those interested in attending the kickoff meeting can reserve a spot on Eventbrite.