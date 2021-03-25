Today is a Weather Alert Day for the Ken-Tenn Area

Today is a Weather Alert Day for the local area.

The National Weather Service says there is the potential for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight.

Storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

There is also the possibility of some tornadoes.

Currently, all of Weakley, Henry, Gibson and Carrol County, along with a portion of Obion and Dyer County, are in a Level 4 zone for severe storms.

The timeline for these storms has been placed between 3:00 and 8:00 tonight.