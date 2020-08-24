Today is Day 4 of the Obion County Fair.

The midway carnival will open at 5:00, with a pay-one- price of $12, which covers admission and all rides.

Events and activities at the Fairgrounds in Union City includes viewing of the commercial exhibits and adult and youth crops from 5:00 until 10:00.

The Predator monster truck rides will also be held from 5:00 until 10:00.

The Duck Calling Contest will take place at 6:00 at the Whitney Cozart Pavilion, followed by a concert at 7:00 on the Back Porch Stage by AC43.

The fair will conclude at 10:00 with the nightly drawing for $1,000, with the winner required to be in attendance.