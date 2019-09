Today is the first official day of Fall, as the Summer season has come to an end.

Autumnal Equinox took place this morning at 2:50.

With this first day of Fall, the area will have 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.

The season transition also means daylight hours will become much shorter, as night time hours will increase in length.

The Fall season will now be in affect until December 21st, when the first day of Winter begins.