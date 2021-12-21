Today is First Official Day of Winter

The Fall season comes to an end this morning, as the first day of Winter begins.

Winter will become official at 9:59, with today also being the shortest day of the year for daylight hours.

Winter Solstice occurs when the Sun reaches its southernmost point.

Following today, daylight hours will gradually become longer with the Sun moving on a northerly path.

The Winter season will remain in affect until the first day of Spring, which is set to arrive on March 20th.