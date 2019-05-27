Today is the federal holiday of Memorial Day, which is observed to remember and honor those who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Memorial Day originated from the practice of decorating soldiers’ graves with flowers, before and during the Civil War.

The holiday first took the name of “Decoration Day” in the 1860’s, but in 1967, officially became federal law under the Memorial Day name.

The holiday is currently observed every year on the last Monday of May, and is considered the unofficial start of the summer vacation season in the United States.