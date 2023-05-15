Today is Peace Officers Memorial Day Across the United States
Today is Peace Officers Memorial Day in the United States.
The day is an observance that pays tribute to local, state and federal peace officers who have died, or been disabled, in the line of duty.
May 15th was established as a day to honor fallen and injured law enforcement officers, with the signing of a Congressional Resolution by President John F. Kennedy in October of 1962.
Reports show 26,307 officers have lost their lives since 1776.
Since records have been kept of officers killed on duty:
The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has recorded two deaths
The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office two deaths
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office six deaths
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office two deaths
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office three deaths, including Sheriff James O. West in 1925
The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office one death
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office two deaths; one Constable and one Jailer
Local Police Department deaths include:
Union City with four
South Fulton one
Martin with one
Greenfield with one
Hickman Police Department with two.