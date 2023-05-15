Today is Peace Officers Memorial Day Across the United States

Today is Peace Officers Memorial Day in the United States.

The day is an observance that pays tribute to local, state and federal peace officers who have died, or been disabled, in the line of duty.

May 15th was established as a day to honor fallen and injured law enforcement officers, with the signing of a Congressional Resolution by President John F. Kennedy in October of 1962.

Reports show 26,307 officers have lost their lives since 1776.

Since records have been kept of officers killed on duty:

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has recorded two deaths

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office two deaths

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office six deaths

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office two deaths

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office three deaths, including Sheriff James O. West in 1925

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office one death

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office two deaths; one Constable and one Jailer

Local Police Department deaths include:

Union City with four

South Fulton one

Martin with one

Greenfield with one

Hickman Police Department with two.