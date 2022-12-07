Today is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Today is the 81st anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, a day President Franklin Roosevelt declared as a “date which will live in infamy”.

During the surprise attack by Japanese forces on December 7th of 1941, 2,403 American soldiers from the Navy, Air Force and Marines, along with civilians, lost their lives.

Reports said 1,178 soldiers and civilians were also wounded.

All eight U.S. Navy battleships were damaged, with four sunk.

Included in the battleship damage was the USS Tennessee and the USS Arizona, which sunk and still contain the remains of almost all of the 1,177 members on board.

The Japanese strike on the Hawaiian naval base included 353 enemy fighter planes, bombers and torpedo planes, in two waves of attacks.

The following day, President Roosevelt declared war on Japan.