Today is St. Patrick’s Day, a cultural and religious celebration observed on March 17th each year.

Saint Patrick’s Day was made an official Christian “Feast Day” in the early 17th century, and is observed by the Catholic Church, the Lutheran Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church.

The day commemorates Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland.

History shows Saint Patrick was a 5th-century Romano-British Christian missionary, whose father was a deacon and his grandfather a priest in the Christian church.

Celebrations on St. Patrick’s Day includes parades, festivals and church services.

The traditional wearing of green clothing also signifies Saint Patrick’s use of a shamrock, to explain the Holy Trinity of God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.