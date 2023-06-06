June 6, 2023
Today is the Anniversary of D-Day

AP: Members of an American landing unit help their comrades ashore during the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 near Sainte-Mere-Eglise. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Veterans and world dignitaries are commemorating the 79th anniversary of the operation. (Louis Weintraub/Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE – U.S. infantrymen wade through the surf as they land at Normandy in the days following the Allies’ June 1944, D-Day invasion of occupied France. (AP Photo/Bert Brandt, File)

Today is the 79th anniversary of D-Day, and the invasion of Normandy during World War II.

Codenamed “Operation Neptune”, it was the largest seaborne invasion in history that began the liberation of France and later Western Europe.

Adolf Hitler had placed Field Marshal Erwin Rommel in command of the German forces, while U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt placed Major General Dwight Eisenhower in command of the Allied forces.

The amphibious landings included 156,000 Allied troops by sea and air on five beachheads in Normandy, following extensive aerial and naval bombardment.

German casualties on D-Day were estimated at between 4,000 and 9,000 men, with Allied casualties documented at least 10,000 soldiers.

The historical battle site now hosts museums, memorials and war cemeteries that attract visitors each year.

Charles Choate

