Today is the Anniversary of D-Day

Today is the 79th anniversary of D-Day, and the invasion of Normandy during World War II.

Codenamed “Operation Neptune”, it was the largest seaborne invasion in history that began the liberation of France and later Western Europe.

Adolf Hitler had placed Field Marshal Erwin Rommel in command of the German forces, while U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt placed Major General Dwight Eisenhower in command of the Allied forces.

The amphibious landings included 156,000 Allied troops by sea and air on five beachheads in Normandy, following extensive aerial and naval bombardment.

German casualties on D-Day were estimated at between 4,000 and 9,000 men, with Allied casualties documented at least 10,000 soldiers.

The historical battle site now hosts museums, memorials and war cemeteries that attract visitors each year.