Today is the first official day of Summer.

Summer solstice occurred this morning at 4:14, meaning the Sun traveled along its northernmost path in the sky.

This first day of Summer also means the longest day of sunlight hours for the year, and the shortest night of darkness.

Meteorology reports indicate the local area will see 14 hours and 40 minutes of daylight today.

Summer will now be in effect until September 22nd, when the first official day of Fall arrives.