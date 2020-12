Today is the first day of the Winter season across the nation.

Winter Solstice officially took place this morning at 4:02, making today the shortest day of the year for daylight hours.

With Winter Solstice, the Sun’s path reaches its southernmost position, with advancement to the north beginning on Wednesday.

With this move, daylight hours will begin to increase in time.

The area will now be in the Winter season until March 20th, which is the first official day of Spring.