Today is Thanksgiving, a national holiday celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday in November.

Thanksgiving began as a day of giving thanks and sacrifice for the blessing of the harvest of the preceding year.

Thanksgiving has historical roots in religious and cultural traditions, dating back to its earliest time in Virginia in 1619.

The more familiar Thanksgiving precedent is traced to the Pilgrims and Puritans, who emigrated from England and brought the tradition of celebrating the good harvest.

As President of the United States, George Washington proclaimed the first Thanksgiving celebration in America on November 26th of 1789.

President Washing proclaimed the day as “a day of public thanksgiving and prayer, acknowledging the many and signal favours of Almighty God”.