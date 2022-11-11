Today is Veterans Day Across the Nation

Today is the federal holiday of Veterans Day.

The day is observed annually on November 11th in the United States, and honors military veterans who have served in the Armed Forces.

Veterans Day coincides with other holidays, including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other counties marking the anniversary of the end of World War I.

The day marks the end of hostilities in World War I, which ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

President Woodrow Wilson addressed military members on November 11th of 1919, which was proclaimed Armistice Day.

On June 1st of 1954, the United States Congress amended the name to Veterans Day, which would honor all military members.