Today is the last day for garbage pickup by Republic Services in Dresden,, before Red River Waste Solutions takes over the city’s solid waste collection on July 1st.

The City of Dresden has announced that all garbage cans with Republic Services or Barker Brothers on them should be placed at the side of the road for pick-up by Republic after the cans are emptied.

A truck will follow the collection truck to pick up the empty cans.

Dresden residents are asked not to place the new Red River cans at the roadside before the first pick up date on Thursday, July 4th.

If you are a resident of Dresden and have not received a new Red River can, please contact Dresden City Hall.

Commercial accounts with dumpsters will have new Red River dumpsters delivered in the next few days.

Republic will begin the process of picking up their dumpsters at the end of the month.