Today’s Local Sports
Wednesday’s Scores:
Class 1A Baseball Sectional
Peabody 2, Middle College 0 (G1:16-0; G2: 15-0)
Bradford 12, Lakeland Prep 3
Class 1A Softball Regional Final
Bruceton 11, Perry County 1
Halls 4, Dresden 1
Class 2A Softball Regional Final
Waverly 4, Westview 1
Riverside 10, Scotts Hill 0
Class 3A Softball Regional Final
Lexington 14, McNairy Central 4
Crockett County 4, Munford 0
Class 4A Softball Regional Final
Henry County 5, Rossview 3
Today’s Schedule:
High School Baseball
Class 1A Sectionals
Richland @ McKenzie (5:00, Game 2 to follow)
Bruceton @ Eagleville (4:30)
Class 2A Sectionals
Loretto @ Milan (12:00)
Westview @ White House Heritage (4:00, Game 2 to follow)
Class 3A Sectionals
Murfreesboro Central @ South Gibson (12:00, Game 2 to follow)
Dyer County @ Millington (5:00 followed by Game 2)
College Baseball
UT Martin @ Illinois (6:00)
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers @ St. Louis Cardinals (6:45) on 104.9 KYTN