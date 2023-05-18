Today’s Local Sports

May 18, 2023
Wednesday’s Scores:

Class 1A Baseball Sectional
Peabody 2, Middle College 0 (G1:16-0; G2: 15-0)
Bradford 12, Lakeland Prep 3

Class 1A Softball Regional Final
Bruceton 11, Perry County 1
Halls 4, Dresden 1

Class 2A Softball Regional Final
Waverly 4, Westview 1
Riverside 10, Scotts Hill 0

Class 3A Softball Regional Final
Lexington 14, McNairy Central 4
Crockett County 4, Munford 0

Class 4A Softball Regional Final
Henry County 5, Rossview 3

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

High School Baseball

Class 1A Sectionals

Richland @ McKenzie (5:00, Game 2 to follow)

Bruceton @ Eagleville (4:30)

 

Class 2A Sectionals

Loretto @ Milan (12:00)

Westview @ White House Heritage (4:00, Game 2 to follow)

 

Class 3A Sectionals

Murfreesboro Central @ South Gibson (12:00, Game 2 to follow)

Dyer County @ Millington (5:00 followed by Game 2)

 

College Baseball

UT Martin @ Illinois (6:00)

 

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers @ St. Louis Cardinals (6:45) on 104.9 KYTN

 

Katie Capua

