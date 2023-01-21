January 21, 2023
Today’s Sports Schedule

Today’s Sports Schedule

 

Middle School Basketball 

Martin Middle plays Dyersburg Middle at Gibson County High School in a double-header in the Northwest Middle School Athletic Association Championship. 

 

High School Basketball

Obion Central @ Westview, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3 and 104.9 KYTN

Lake County @ Bradford

Marshall County @ Fulton City (B)

Graves County @ Owensboro-Apollo (G)

Mayfield @ Caldwell County

Raatz-Fence @ McCracken County (G)

 

College Basketball (double-header)

Eastern Illinois @ UT Martin, airtime at 12:30 on WCMT

Dyersburg State @ Roane State

Freed-Hardeman @ Pikeville

Southern Indiana @ SIUE

Tennessee State @ Little Rock

Morehead State @ Lindenwood

Tennessee Tech @ SEMO

 

Women’s College Basketball

Louisiana Tech @ Middle Tennessee

Austin Peay @ North Alabama

 

Men’s College Basketball

Tennessee @ LSU, airtime at 2:30 on STAR 95.1

Texas A&M @ Kentucky

Indiana State @ Murray State

 

AFC Divisional Playoffs

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs (3:30)

 

NFC Divisional Playoffs
New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (7:15)

 

NHL
Los Angeles Kings @ Nashville Predators 

 

Katie Capua

