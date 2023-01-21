Today’s Sports Schedule
Middle School Basketball
Martin Middle plays Dyersburg Middle at Gibson County High School in a double-header in the Northwest Middle School Athletic Association Championship.
High School Basketball
Obion Central @ Westview, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3 and 104.9 KYTN
Lake County @ Bradford
Marshall County @ Fulton City (B)
Graves County @ Owensboro-Apollo (G)
Mayfield @ Caldwell County
Raatz-Fence @ McCracken County (G)
College Basketball (double-header)
Eastern Illinois @ UT Martin, airtime at 12:30 on WCMT
Dyersburg State @ Roane State
Freed-Hardeman @ Pikeville
Southern Indiana @ SIUE
Tennessee State @ Little Rock
Morehead State @ Lindenwood
Tennessee Tech @ SEMO
Women’s College Basketball
Louisiana Tech @ Middle Tennessee
Austin Peay @ North Alabama
Men’s College Basketball
Tennessee @ LSU, airtime at 2:30 on STAR 95.1
Texas A&M @ Kentucky
Indiana State @ Murray State
AFC Divisional Playoffs
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs (3:30)
NFC Divisional Playoffs
New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (7:15)
NHL
Los Angeles Kings @ Nashville Predators