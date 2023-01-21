Today’s Sports Schedule

Middle School Basketball

Martin Middle plays Dyersburg Middle at Gibson County High School in a double-header in the Northwest Middle School Athletic Association Championship.

High School Basketball

Obion Central @ Westview, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3 and 104.9 KYTN

Lake County @ Bradford

Marshall County @ Fulton City (B)

Graves County @ Owensboro-Apollo (G)

Mayfield @ Caldwell County

Raatz-Fence @ McCracken County (G)



College Basketball (double-header)

Eastern Illinois @ UT Martin, airtime at 12:30 on WCMT

Dyersburg State @ Roane State

Freed-Hardeman @ Pikeville

Southern Indiana @ SIUE

Tennessee State @ Little Rock

Morehead State @ Lindenwood

Tennessee Tech @ SEMO

Women’s College Basketball

Louisiana Tech @ Middle Tennessee

Austin Peay @ North Alabama

Men’s College Basketball

Tennessee @ LSU, airtime at 2:30 on STAR 95.1

Texas A&M @ Kentucky

Indiana State @ Murray State

AFC Divisional Playoffs

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs (3:30)

NFC Divisional Playoffs

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (7:15)

NHL

Los Angeles Kings @ Nashville Predators