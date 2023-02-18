Today’s Sports Schedule:
Girls District 11AA Championship at East Hickman
Camden vs. Hickman County (consolation) at 3:00
Stewart County vs. East Hickman (championship) at 6:00
Boys District 11AA Championship at East Hickman
Stewart County vs. Waverly (consolation) at 4:30
Hickman County vs. Camden (championship) at 7:30
District 12AA Girls Championship at Westview
Union City vs. Huntingdon (consolation) at 6:00 followed by Gibson County vs. Westview (championship) at 7:30, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3 and 105.7 THE QUAKE
Boys District 13A Semifinals at UT Martin
South Fulton vs. Bradford at 6:00 followed by Dresden vs. Greenfield at 7:30, airtime at 5:40 on STAR 95.1
Boys District 13AAA Semifinals at Obion Central
Crockett County vs. Dyer County at 6:00, followed by Obion Central vs. Dyersburg at 7:30, airtime at 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN
College Basketball (double-header)
UT Martin @ Tennessee Tech, airtime at 12:30 on WCMT
Cleveland State @ Dyersburg State
Freed-Hardeman @ Cumberland
UWA @ Union
SIUE @ Tennessee State
Eastern Illinois @ Little Rock
Southern Indiana @ Southeast Missouri
Women’s College Basketball
Middle Tennessee @ Florida International
Memphis @ Tulsa
Men’s College Basketball
Tennessee @ Kentucky, airtime at 11:30 on STAR 95.1
Evansville @ Murray State