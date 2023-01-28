Today’s Sports Schedule: Saturday, January 28
High School Basketball
Middleton @ Halls
Fulton City @ Ballard Memorial
Graves County @ Union County (B)
Calloway County @ Ohio County
Fort Campbell @ Murray
Crittenden County @ Carlisle County (G)
St. Mary @ Marshall County (B)
McCracken County @ Hopkins County (G)
Paducah Tilghman @ Todd County (B)
College Basketball (double-header)
Southern Indiana @ UT Martin, airtime at 12:30 on WCMT
Dyersburg State @ Walters State
Cumberlands @ Freed-Hardeman
Christian Brothers @ Union
SIUE @ Morehead State
Little Rock @ Tennessee State
SEMO @ Eastern Illinois
Lindenwood @ Tennessee State
Women’s College Basketball
Florida International @ Middle Tennessee
North Alabama @ Jacksonville State
Men’s College Basketball
Texas @ Tennessee, airtime at 4:30 on STAR 95.1
Missouri State @ Murray State