January 28, 2023
Today’s Sports Schedule: Saturday, January 28

High School Basketball

Middleton @ Halls
Fulton City @ Ballard Memorial
Graves County @ Union County (B)
Calloway County @ Ohio County
Fort Campbell @ Murray
Crittenden County @ Carlisle County (G)
St. Mary @ Marshall County (B)
McCracken County @ Hopkins County (G)
Paducah Tilghman @ Todd County (B)

 

College Basketball (double-header)

Southern Indiana @ UT Martin, airtime at 12:30 on WCMT
Dyersburg State @ Walters State
Cumberlands @ Freed-Hardeman
Christian Brothers @ Union
SIUE @ Morehead State
Little Rock @ Tennessee State
SEMO @ Eastern Illinois
Lindenwood @ Tennessee State

 

Women’s College Basketball

Florida International @ Middle Tennessee
North Alabama @ Jacksonville State

 

Men’s College Basketball

Texas @ Tennessee, airtime at 4:30 on STAR 95.1
Missouri State @ Murray State

 

