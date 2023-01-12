Today’s Sports Schedule: Thursday, January 12
High School Basketball
McKenzie @ Gleason, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3
(G) Hopkinsville @ Graves County
(G) Paducah Tilghman @ McLean County
Middle School Basketball
Ridgemont vs South Fulton girls followed by South Fulton vs Black Oak boys from Obion Central, airtime at 5:50 on 104.9 KYTN
College Basketball (double-header)
UT Martin @ Tennessee State, airtime at 5:30 on WCMT
Campbellsville @ Bethel
Lindsey Wilson @ Freed-Hardeman
Union @ Delta State
Lindenwood @ Southeast Missouri
Morehead @ Tennessee Tech
SIUE @ Eastern Illinois
Little Rock @ Southern Indiana
Women’s College Basketball
Tennessee Lady Vols @ Texas A&M
Maryland @ Indiana
South Carolina @ Kentucky
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Montreal Canadiens