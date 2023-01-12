Today’s Sports Schedule: Thursday, January 12

High School Basketball

McKenzie @ Gleason, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3

(G) Hopkinsville @ Graves County

(G) Paducah Tilghman @ McLean County

Middle School Basketball

Ridgemont vs South Fulton girls followed by South Fulton vs Black Oak boys from Obion Central, airtime at 5:50 on 104.9 KYTN

College Basketball (double-header)

UT Martin @ Tennessee State, airtime at 5:30 on WCMT

Campbellsville @ Bethel

Lindsey Wilson @ Freed-Hardeman

Union @ Delta State

Lindenwood @ Southeast Missouri

Morehead @ Tennessee Tech

SIUE @ Eastern Illinois

Little Rock @ Southern Indiana

Women’s College Basketball

Tennessee Lady Vols @ Texas A&M

Maryland @ Indiana

South Carolina @ Kentucky

NHL

Nashville Predators @ Montreal Canadiens