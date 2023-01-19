Today’s Sports Schedule: Thursday, January 19

High School Basketball

West Carroll @ Gleason, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3

Bruceton @ Camden

Lexington @ Scotts Hill

Ballard Memorial @ Fulton County

College Basketball (double-header)

UT Martin @ Southeast Missouri, airtime at 4:30 on WCMT

Freed-Hardeman @ Shawnee State

Morehead State @ SIUE

Tennessee Tech @ Little Rock

Eastern Illinois @ Tennessee State

Southern Indiana @ Lindenwood

Women’s College Basketball

Florida @ Tennessee Lady Vols

Middle Tennessee @ Charlotte

Lipscomb @ North Alabama

Men’s College Basketball

Wichita State @ Memphis

NHL

Nashville Predators @ St. Louis Blues