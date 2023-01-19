Today’s Sports Schedule: Thursday, January 19
High School Basketball
West Carroll @ Gleason, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3
Bruceton @ Camden
Lexington @ Scotts Hill
Ballard Memorial @ Fulton County
College Basketball (double-header)
UT Martin @ Southeast Missouri, airtime at 4:30 on WCMT
Freed-Hardeman @ Shawnee State
Morehead State @ SIUE
Tennessee Tech @ Little Rock
Eastern Illinois @ Tennessee State
Southern Indiana @ Lindenwood
Women’s College Basketball
Florida @ Tennessee Lady Vols
Middle Tennessee @ Charlotte
Lipscomb @ North Alabama
Men’s College Basketball
Wichita State @ Memphis
NHL
Nashville Predators @ St. Louis Blues