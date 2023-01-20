Today’s Sport’s Schedule

High School Basketball

Dresden @ Greenfield, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3

Union City @ Gibson Co., airtime at 5:40 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

Obion Central @ South Gibson, airtime at 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN

Huntingdon @ Westview

South Fulton @ Gleason

Houston County @ McKenzie

Henry County @ Dickson County

Carroll Academy @ Bradford

Humboldt @ Lake CountyBruceton @ West Carroll

Poplar Bluff, MO @ Dyersburg

Middleton @ Peabody

Milan @ Crockett County

Perry County @ Clarksburg

Covington @ Haywood

Fulton County @ Fulton City

Carlisle County @ Hickman County

Mayfield @ Muhlenberg County (B)

Christian Fellowship @ Murray

Marshall County @ Calloway County

Paducah Tilghman @ McCracken County