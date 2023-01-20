Today’s Sport’s Schedule
High School Basketball
Dresden @ Greenfield, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3
Union City @ Gibson Co., airtime at 5:40 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
Obion Central @ South Gibson, airtime at 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN
Huntingdon @ Westview
South Fulton @ Gleason
Houston County @ McKenzie
Henry County @ Dickson County
Carroll Academy @ Bradford
Humboldt @ Lake CountyBruceton @ West Carroll
Poplar Bluff, MO @ Dyersburg
Middleton @ Peabody
Milan @ Crockett County
Perry County @ Clarksburg
Covington @ Haywood
Fulton County @ Fulton City
Carlisle County @ Hickman County
Mayfield @ Muhlenberg County (B)
Christian Fellowship @ Murray
Marshall County @ Calloway County
Paducah Tilghman @ McCracken County