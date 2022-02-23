Tonight’s UT Martin softball game against Mississippi State postponed; rescheduled for April 20

Following heavy amounts of precipitation and another expected weather system moving into the region, tonight’s softball game between UT Martin and Mississippi State has been postponed and rescheduled for April 20.

The two programs were set to play a neutral site contest at Henderson County Sportsplex in Lexington, Tenn. for their eighth meeting in series history.

That showdown will now be delayed by a mere two months with the rescheduled contest being moved to Wednesday, Apr. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

UT Martin will now shift its focus to its appearance in the Capital City Invitational this weekend in Jackson, Miss.

The Skyhawks will square-off against host Jackson State on Friday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. before playing Mississippi Valley State at 1:15 p.m. They will then return to action on Saturday, Feb. 26 to play Jackson State again at 11 a.m. before facing Southern at 1:15 p.m.