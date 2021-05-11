May 11, 2021
Tonight’s UTM Baseball matchup at Mississippi State rained out

UT Martin’s contest against No. 3 ranked Mississippi State, scheduled for tonight in Starkville, has been canceled because of expected rain.

Heavy rainfall is forecasted to hit the Starkville area around 5:00 this afternoon and run through Wednesday morning. First pitch was originally set for 6:30.

The game will not be rescheduled this season.

The Skyhawks will now turn their attention to their final home games of the 2021 campaign – a three-game set against OVC rival Tennessee Tech this Friday and Saturday.

