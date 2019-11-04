A Union City man, charged with murder and abuse of a corpse, was in court on Monday morning.

Thirty-one year old Tony Mosley appeared before Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham for a scheduled hearing in Union City.

Mosley is charged with the May 11th stabbing death of 20 year old UT-Martin student Decora Alexander, of South Fulton.

Ms. Alexander’s body was discovered with multiple stab wounds at Mosley’s home on Joe Fry Lane.

During his appearance on Monday, Mosley’s public defender, Bill Randolph, requested a continuation in the case.

Judge Parham set the next hearing date as January 6th, with Mosley to be held in jail on no bond.