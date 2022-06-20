Tony Mosley Sentenced to Prison for 2019 Stabbing Death

A Union City man has been sentenced for the stabbing death of a UT-Martin student in 2019.

On Monday, Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham sentenced 34 year old Tony Markee Mosley to 25 years in prison.

The sentence comes after an Obion County jury found Mosley guilty of second degree murder, in the stabbing death of 20 year old DeCora Alexander, of South Fulton.

The body of Ms. Alexander was discovered on May 11th of 2019, at Mosley’s home on Joe Fry Lane.

She had received multiple stab wounds to various parts of her body.

Mosley’s murder sentence will also run consecutively with a four year prison sentence on charges of bribery of a witness.