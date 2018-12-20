A South Fulton woman told police that someone stole a large number of tools and other items from a rented storage unit in Union City.

Police reports said Justine Mobley came to the police department concerning the theft, that occurred at the unit on 421 East Jackson Street.

Ms. Mobley said she arrived at the location to find her pad lock missing, and the items taken.

Included in the theft was Craftman sockets, three heaters, an air compressor, a table saw and Stihl chainsaw.

The report said the value of the stolen items was listed at just over $3,100.

Officers spoke with the storage unit owners, and learned that no camera system was in place at the location.

