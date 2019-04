Union City High School held their “Top-10 Banquet” Monday night, honoring the academic achievement of students in all four classes.

The 34th annual event featured the guest speaking of former 1966 Union City High School graduate, and current New York City Law School professor Ron Filler.

During the banquet, school principal Jacob Cross said this years Senior class had 19 individuals who scored a 30 or above on their ACT test, representing just over 18-percent of the class.