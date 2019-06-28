A recent poll of people across America shows how most will be spending their time on the 4th of July next week.

The survey of almost 2,000 adults, 18 years of age and over, indicated that 86-percent would celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

The Top-3 responses for the day included having a cookout or picnic at No.1, followed by fireworks or a community event at No.2, and shopping for 4th of July sales at No.3.

Since cookouts claimed the top spot for the holiday, those polled said hamburgers and bar-b-que would be the choice of foods, with hot dogs taking the third spot.

The survey also asked participants what they anticipated on spending for the holiday, with the No.1 answer ranging from $51-to-$100.