The Tennessee Department of Health has released the top baby names for 2019, which includes a new No.1 on the girl’s side.

Ava was the most used name last year for baby girl’s, followed by Olivia, Emma, Amelia and Harper.

The Top-10 rounded out with Charlotte, Evelyn, Elizabeth, Isabella and Ella, which was new to the list.

On the boy’s side, William was the most popular name for the 13th consecutive year.

This was followed by Liam, Noah, James and Elijah.

The final favorites of the Top-10 was Mason, Oliver, John, Wyatt and Jackson.